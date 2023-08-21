MIAMI (WSVN) - An Amazon delivery driver was stopped in his tracks after a thief stole his vehicle.

Around 5 a.m. Monday, police said they received a call about the theft after the victim noticed their vehicle was taken in the area of Northwest 54th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

The Amazon driver was seen talking to police officers at the gas station where his car was stolen.

According to police, the driver made the call after he noticed someone attempting to steal the vehicle. The driver approached the thief, hit the car’s window with his fist before the carjacker drove off with his vehicle, along with several Amazon packages that needed to be delivered.

Though no injuries were reported by officials, the Amazon worker did have a bloody hand after he hit his fist on the glass of the car. He needed the gas station clerk’s help to call 911.

The City of Miami Police Department is investigating the incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

