MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is investigating the mother who falsely claimed her children were abducted by their father.

On Friday morning, authorities issued a missing person report to help find two children who were believed to be in the company of their father.

After further investigation, police stated that the father had legal authorization to travel with his children. The children were deemed safe by Miami Police.

Detectives are now investigating why the mother of the children made the claims of her children being missing if the father had legal authority over his children.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.