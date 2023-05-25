MIAMI (WSVN) - Officers from the Miami Police Department are investigating the scene at a sea wall near 1155 Brickell Bay Drive after a person fell over.

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to a drowning after, officials said, a man fell into the ocean.

Once paramedics arrived, the man was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to rescue officials, a friend of the man who fell into the sea jumped in after him, but he was treated on the scene and did not need to be transported.

As crime tape continued to block off the area, police are investigating how the incident occurred.

