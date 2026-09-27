MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities were seen investigating an area in Miami after a wreck left a scooter on the road alongside a damaged vehicle.

The incident took place on 2200 Southwest First Street on Sunday morning.

7News cameras captured a Miami Police vehicle at the scene, with the area blocked off by crime scene tape.

They also showed the scooter which was on the street, as well as the red vehicle with a damaged windshield.

The circumstances that led to the wreck are currently unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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