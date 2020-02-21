Miami PD celebrates Black History Month with documentary screening

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police celebrated Black History Month with a community event that featured the screening of a documentary about the city’s first African-American chief of police.

Festivities at the Miami Police Department were in full swing Friday with a live band, food trucks and more.

The agency held an exclusive screening of a documentary chronicling the rise of Clarence Dickson.

“It’s actually a documentary that tells about his entire life, from when he was a young youth, all the way until he became an officer with the City of Miami, to a sergeant, lieutenant and then ultimately becoming the chief,” said Miami Police Sgt. Shanetta Green.

A mobile museum was also set up to highlight significant events in the history of black men and women in law enforcement.

