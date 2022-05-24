MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have confirmed that two people were transported to the hospital after they were hurt in an officer-involved shooting.

Just before 5 p.m., Tuesday, Miami Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to a reported shooting in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Miami.

When fire rescue arrived to the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 64th Street, they transported two people to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The roadway remains closed as of 6 p.m., due to the ongoing investigation.

The conditions of the two victims remains unknown at this time.

Police have only confirmed that an officer was forced to discharge their weapon.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

