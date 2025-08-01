MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami pastor and an associate are behind bars after authorities said they orchestrated a months-long fraud scheme that targeted immigrants seeking legal assistance, using a church as the front.

Pastor Nelson David Ochoa Vasquez, 46, was arrested Thursday at La Iglesia de Dios Jireh, located on SW 40th Street, and charged in connection with an organized fraud investigation by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Organized Crimes Bureau.

A co-defendant, 44-year-old Ismer Gonzalez, was arrested separately the same day.

According to arrest reports, between April 2024 and January 2025, Ochoa Vasquez introduced at least 16 victims to Gonzalez through his church, falsely claiming Gonzalez was an immigration attorney who could help them obtain work permits and driver’s licenses.

Victims paid more than $21,000 through Zelle payments made to a company registered to Gonzalez, Brothers Multiservicio LLC, or in cash directly to Pastor Ochoa Vasquez, according to the reports.

Detectives said neither man provided the promised services or issued refunds. Subpoenaed financial records show the funds were spent on luxury items from brands like Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi, as well as travel to South America and Europe.

Florida Bar records confirm neither Gonzalez nor Ochoa Vasquez is licensed to practice law in the state.

Ochoa Vasquez and Gonzalez were arrested and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Detectives believe there are additional victims, and they are asking for them to come forward to report and/or provide any additional information about this case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

