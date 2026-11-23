MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Parking Authority is providing an extra one-hour grace period for on-street parking across the City of Miami starting Friday, officials announced.

Under the Holiday Courtesy Citation Program, drivers who pay for on-street parking through the PayByPhone or ParkMobile apps will receive an additional hour after their session expires.

The Miami Parking Authority announced the initiative to assist shoppers and diners during the holiday season.

City of Miami residents can also access the agency’s Resident Discount Program, which provides eligible residents with savings of up to 50% off parking rates year-round through online registration, officials said.

The Holiday Courtesy Citation Program will remain in effect through Jan. 1, 2027, at Miami Parking Authority on-street spaces throughout the city.

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