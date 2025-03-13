MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Parking Authority has removed QR codes from parking signs citywide after reports of fraudulent stickers leading drivers to scam websites designed to steal their money and personal information.

“The concern was that they were putting stickers over the QR codes leading the customer to go to a website that was fraudulent,” Miami Parking Authority CEO Alejandra Argudin said.

Officials began making changes late last year, replacing QR codes with new signs featuring two secure payment app options.

“So we quickly took them out, we put the logo on so that nobody would use the QR codes to make the payment,” said Argudin.

“That is a big problem because you park and you scan and you’re gonna get a ticket and have all your information stolen,” said one woman.

Now, 7,000 new parking signs are being put up in Miami with no QR code. Instead, the payment options will be through secure apps on the phone.

“So we want them to know we are giving them two apps. Their choice to make their parking payment,” said Argudin.

The updated system allows drivers to enter a location number from the sign into one of the two official apps to pay. Miami residents can also sign up for a discount, cutting hourly parking rates by more than half.

“These apps are secure which is why we keep telling our customers, use the app, download the app and use it. It’s a secure way to make your payment,” said Argudin.

