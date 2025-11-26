MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Parking Authority is launching its annual “Holiday Parking Courtesy Citation” program.

This means customers will receive one hour of free extended parking, starting Friday. The profram extends through Jan. 1, 2026.

Customers will be able to choose between the apps PayByPhone and ParkMobile to pay for parking.

When their parking session ends, they should receive a holiday courtesy citation which grants them up to one additional hour of parking beyond the expiration time.

The program applies to all on-street parking spaces managed by the parking authority across the City of Miami. For more information, click here.

