MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is demanding housing help for residents in need.

The Miami Workers Center, which advocates for increased availability of affordable housing, is joining with families who are at risk of eviction. Legal advocates and Miami-Dade’s mayor are giving the spotlight the worsening housing crisis across the area.

“I’m going to stand with you,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “I’m gonna make sure that we can protect your right to decent housing. I’m gonna stand with you to make sure that we advocate for your needs, and I want you to know that we are all grateful to you for speaking up and making a difference.”

The group also demanded a fully-funded right to counsel program to guarantee legal representation for tenants who end up in eviction court.

