Miami officials warn against celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

MIAMI (WSVN) - City and county leaders held a joint press conference to remind residents to celebrate the new year safely and responsibly.

“Every bullet that goes up must come down, and it can come down in a very violent way,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

Despite the annual warning, every year gunfire is heard as some shoot celebratory shots into the air to ring in the new year.

Police want everybody to know it’s against the law.

“Do not use gunfire as a way to celebrate New Year’s. That bullet is going to come down, and it will ruin someone’s party. It will ruin someone’s life, and it will ruin your life,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.

Leaders also made another plea to stop targeted gun violence, as they urged for a peaceful start to the new year.

“We ask the community to lock your guns up and put them up in a safe place,” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Audrey Edmonson.

City of Miami Police wants residents to remember that they have a shot detection system that alerts officers to where a gun was fired with near pinpoint accuracy.

