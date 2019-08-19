Miami officials hold ribbon cutting ceremony for Liberty City trolley route

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and city officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a trolley route in Liberty City, Monday.

The ceremony occurred at Charles Hadley Park, located at 1350 NW 50th St.

The Liberty City trolley will operate Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will have 59 stops.

The route connects to Metro Bus stops, the Metrorail via Allapattah Station and the Little Haiti trolley.

This is the 13th trolley route for Miami.

