Miami officers seen on video helping elderly man cross road

MIAMI (WSVN) - A pair of City of Miami Police officers were captured on video doing a good deed for the community.

The video, shared on Instagram by @Canocarlaaa, showed the officers helping an elderly man cross the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Gate Lane, Tuesday.

Shout out to these Miami officers 👏🏼 (Vid: @highandhungryyy) pic.twitter.com/ei9FZ7U984 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 10, 2019

“Shout out to these officers probably the cutest thing I’ll see all day,” the caption read.

The department’s Chief of Police Jorge Colina took notice of the act and responded on social media.

“Very proud of our officers,” he wrote.

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez also weighed in on the video.

“Excellent work by your Motor Unit!” his tweet read.

