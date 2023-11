MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash in Miami left a police officer injured as the patrol cruiser endured significant front-end damage.

Debris scattered across the intersection near Southwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street.

Officials said both drivers involved were OK.

As a precaution, the injured officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for a check-up.

