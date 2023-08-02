MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Department Officer Ernesto Fernandez was honored by Friendship Circle Miami on Wednesday morning for his courageous actions on July 19.

“You gotta save a life first, then think about the rest,” said Fernandez at the event.

Body camera video of that day captured Fernandez’s heroic efforts as he saved a drowning child with autism from a river in Miami.

In the footage, Fernandez was seen springing into action, rescuing the child from the water and providing immediate assistance. The child’s life was in danger, but his response saved the day.

The Friendship Circle Miami, an organization dedicated to providing friendship and acceptance to individuals with special needs, recognized Fernandez’s bravery and commitment to serving the community.

“I know you jumped out of your car because you knew what that child really is,” said Rabbi Yossi Harling of Friendship Circle Miami.

Fernandez’s act carried a deeper significance as he himself is a parent to a 4-year-old son with autism. His understanding of the challenges faced by families with special needs made his rescue even more poignant.

“One of the greatest fears that a person might have, raising a child that is on the spectrum, is your child will be somewhere here and the person won’t understand their action,” said Rabbi Harling.

The Miami officer’s quick action gave the child a second chance at life.

Fernandez said the experience changed his life as an officer and as a person.

