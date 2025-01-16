MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of talented young women based in South Florida are known for their amazing moves on the field and in the stands. And now, they’re gaining some celebrity attention.

The G-Girls Dance Team of Miami Northwestern Senior High school, made an appearance on ‘The Today Show’ to surprise actress Taraji P. Henson.

Henson served as a guest co-host on the morning program this week but little did she know she’d get to meet the young ladies she admires.

A few months ago, she shared a video of the team on Instagram, praising them for their moves, saying their “level of excellence is beyond”.

The big surprise, certainly brought out plenty of emotion as they met.

The team lead by Coach Traci Young Byron, who’s known for pushing these young ladies to be the best in performance and in the classroom

