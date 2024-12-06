NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A special needs student at Miami Northwestern Senior High was arrested after, police said, he punched his teacher.

Conley Earl Williams, 18, was charged with battery of a school official.

According to police, Williams punched his teacher in the chest and in her left arm.

Williams appeared before a judge, Friday morning.

“You get re-arrested for anything, you’re going to be locked up in jail until your trial,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer. “You need to be respectful of your teachers and keep your hands to yourself if you want to have the benefit of getting your education and graduating high school.”

Williams’ mother and grandmother were also in court. His mother told the judge that the teacher grabbed her son first.

“I don’t even understand why the teacher is not arrested because the teacher grabbed him first and he responded,” she said.

Glazer responded to Williams’ mother.

“I wasn’t there,” she said. “You want to speak privately with the attorney to find, let them know if they have a defense in the case and speak privately.”

Williams was let go without bond but if gets arrested again, he will get what is referred to as a pretrial alternate, which means he will return to jail with a $2,500 bond or he will have to wait until his trial date.

The judge also ordered Williams to stay from the teacher.

