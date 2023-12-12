NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former security guard at a Miami-Dade school is back in jail after a third student accused him of inappropriate conduct.

According to the arrest record, the student told police that 22-year-old Diajion Jones reached for a hug “and that is when she felt the def put his hand on her buttocks over her pants.”

Police said the incident was caught on the school’s cameras.

The latest allegation against Jones, who was a security guard at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, follows two others last week, which also accuse him of similar inappropriate conduct.

One student said Jones “Slapped her on the buttocks area and continued to walk by” the victim. Another student said Jones offered her access to a room to skip class.

That incident was also captured on the school’s camera.

Jones was first arrested on Dec. 5 and he ended up bonding out and went home. He attended meetings with the school’s officer on Monday, which ended with Jones taking a trip back to jail.

Parents and students on Tuesday reacted to the news.

“That’s very inappropriate, and to be working at a school,” said Logan Paul, a student.

“They should do more, a better hiring process,” said Shawn Broadus, a parent.

Jones has been ordered to stay away from the student’s who have come forward with allegations against him. He is also not allowed to return back to the school.

“Stay away from Northwestern Senior High School,” a judge said.

Jones’ bond was set at $14,000.

