DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A nonprofit organization called Pucho and Pals Developmental services received a large donation to continue to help adults with special needs have fun-filled days.

The program, which aims to habilitate people with intellectual disabilities, takes a recreational approach.

“So this is my program Pucho and Pals,” said Willy Sanchez. “We are an after-school care and weekend program.”

Earlier this month, the group took to Dave and Buster’s at Dolphin Mall to enjoy the day.

“I’m here with all my good friends and I’m ready for the fun to begin,” said participant Priscilla Perez.

Those who take part in the program said it’s not just the activities, but the company they keep.

“I love the community, a dedicated community, I love my school,” said participant Ricky Dixon. “I love all these people, including her, at my school.”

Sanchez, who has operated the program for 17 months, said the adults love the activities, and take any chance they can to be outside of their home.

“They are extremely excited to be here, they talk about this all day at school, they talk about it with their friends, their friends are calling their parents, telling them to call me so that they can come in,” said Sanchez. “So they’re very happy to be here, excited to spend time with their friends and, you know, have a safe place to come out into the community.”

Sam Cuenca-Alfonso, who helped start the organization, said her and Sanchez came together with the passion for serving people who, they said, face a lot of social isolation.

“Everyone deserves to have a right to social life, so it’s really nice to be a part of that and give them these opportunities,” said Cuenca-Alfonso.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga joined the outing to see what the non-profit does on a day-to-day basis, and said she was proud that organizations like Pucho and Pals are making an impact in these communities.

“Personally for me, supporting organizations like this, it’s really important because we can’t do it alone as government, so we want to support organizations in our community, that have heart of gold to be able to take care of individuals in our community also need the support,” said Fraga.

That support came in the form of $1,500 grant toward the nonprofit.

Those in the program are now looking forward to how they will use the funds.

“I’m gonna donate the money, donate for new school,” said Dixon. “I’d like to go to Disney World with the money.”

Pucho and Pals are planning to go to a theme park in Orlando in November, but are still deciding between Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

