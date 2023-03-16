MIAMI (WSVN) - Residents of a Miami neighborhood said their sense of security was taken away by a man captured on surveillance video unloading a barrage of bullets with a high-powered rifle in the middle of the night.

The gunshots, discharged in the early hours of March 7 along Southwest 23rd Street, between 14th and 16th avenues, have left residents shaken.

“I heard them at 2:47 a.m.,” said area resident Shirley Nashiro. “I don’t feel safe.”

The semi-automatic blasts jolted people out of their sleep in this otherwise quiet section of the Magic City.

“There’s a lot of children here now, and everybody’s scared,” said Beba Sardiña Mann with the Silver Bluff Homeowners Association.

“Pretty unpleasant and somehow frightening,” said a man who lives in the neighborhood.

Bullets sailed into a home on that Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no one inside the residence was injured.

Residents of the home that was shot at declined to discuss the incident with 7News.

Neighbors do not believe this home was the gunman’s target.

The security footage shows the subject gettting out of his SUV, causing its alarm to go off, before he ran down 23rd Street. He appeared to open fire at another person who ran for their life.

“He tried to open doors around the neighborhood to get in, hide in,” said Sardiña Mann.

The subject was not hit, but he appeared to be a marked man.

“His objective is just to kill this guy,” said Nashiro after seeing the surveillance video.

Moments after he opened fire, the gunman was seen running back to his SUV and driving away.

City of Miami Police units responded minutes later. They said they’re still investigating.

“What about my kids? Do I feel safe walking with them? No, I don’t,” said Nashiro, “so I would like to see what’s going to be next. What’s the police going to do?”

“We don’t know when this person is going to come back again,” said Sardiña Mann, “so we are very scared right now, and we would like to see some real, immediate action.”

Residents stressed this type of incident does not happen in this neighborhood often.

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.