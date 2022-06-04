MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami museums will be closed due to the effects of potential storm #1.

For the safety of visitors and staff, The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) will be closed Saturday.

Both museums are urging the community to take cautionary efforts throughout the course of these events.

Both museums are set to reopen Sunday.

For more information regarding rescheduling for those who have purchased admission tickets to The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science for Saturday, click here.

For more information regarding rescheduling for those who have purchased admission tickets to the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) for Saturday, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.