MIAMI (WSVN) - As Cuba enters its worst economic and humanitarian crisis in recent memory, many Cuban exiles gathered in Miami to push for the Trump administration to make the final move that would result in the regime’s fall.

The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora hosted an event featuring Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and former Polish President Lech Wałęsa.

Wałęsa has been a longtime advocate for a free, democratic Cuba and opposes the Cuban dictatorship.

“On the way here, I looked at the pictures of these murdered martyrs. I could see what harm has become your nation so that it won’t be easy,” he said.

Cuban exiles were in the audience and around the roundtable listening to Wałęsa and hoping that his message would lead to a free Cuba by the end of this year.

“I’m pleased to tell you that Cuba will be free this year,” said Marcell Felipe, Chairman of The American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora.

Cuba, already facing an economic crisis with rolling blackouts and shortages of basic needs, is facing an even worse crisis since the United States threatened tariffs on countries that supply it with oil.

Despite threats, two Mexican Navy ships arrived in Havana on Thursday, carrying humanitarian aid to help the island nation.

But those in Miami say the tough measures are necessary to topple the regime.

“I think this is the closest we’ve ever been. This is the moment to keep pushing until that regime ends,” said Orlando Gutiérrez-Boronat.

“We need our people in Cuba and here in our community to come together with a unity of purpose,” said Sylvia Iriondo.

During his speech, Wałęsa recounted how he helped rid his country of communism and offered advice on how Cuban exiles might do the same.

“There’s [U.S. President Donald] Trump, but the question is how to take advantage of him being president because he won’t bring you freedom; you have to take advantage of Trump for you to win your freedom.”

An idea that was floated during the event from Cuban exiles is having the U.S. indict former Cuban leader Raúl Castro.

“Mr. President, pull the trigger, go ahead, indict Raúl Castro,” said Felipe.

These exiles say the Castros were behind the shootdown of two civilian planes belonging to Brothers to the Rescue in international airspace, 30 years ago.

Now, Cuban-Americans want Trump’s Department of Justice to charge Castro formally.

“After 30 years, the indictment of Raúl Castro has been way too long in the making,” said Felipe.

An indictment of Castro by the U.S. Justice Department could open the door to a possible U.S. military operation similar to the one conducted in Venezuela to capture then-leader Nicolas Maduro last month.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.