MIAMI (WSVN) - Donna Adelson, mother of Charlie Adelson recently convicted in a murder-for-hire case, has been arrested in Miami.

Adelson, 73, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail on Monday night on an out-of-county warrant, just a week after her son’s guilty verdict in the killing of Florida State Professor Dan Markel back in 2014.

Markel, embroiled in a custody battle with Charlie’s sister, was fatally shot, leading to Charlie’s conviction for orchestrating the murder. Prosecutors allege Donna’s involvement in the plot.

Specific charges for Donna Adelson are yet to be released.

