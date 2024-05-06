MIAMI (WSVN) - A mother, identified by police as Shelby Jung, has been arrested and charged with child neglect after her 3-year-old daughter was found wandering barefoot and her 1-month-old son was discovered in poor health at their home.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the older child was spotted alone near Northwest 17th Avenue and 81st Street around 5 p.m. Miami Police were unable to locate the parents but eventually were able to contact the Jung’s boyfriend, Ron Smith, who was watching the children.

Smith told officers that Jung had left for the store to buy diapers. Jung returned on a bicycle at around 6:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Upon investigation, officers found the residence in “decrepit conditions,” lacking basic utilities like power and water. The 1-month-old boy was found inside, malnourished, with severe diaper rash and a large rash in his chin, lying on a blanket on the floor. The environment and condition of the children led to immediate police intervention.

Jung told police officers that she had left the children in the care of her boyfriend while she went to the store, but but evidence suggested neglect. Authorities reported that Jung “failed to provide and protect the victims with care, supervision, and the services necessary to maintain the victims physical and mental health.”

The 32-year-old mother is now being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, facing two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm, with a bond set to $500 for each count.

