MIAMI (WSVN) - A 42-year-old Miami woman faces charges of child neglect after it was discovered that she had confined her nine-year-old daughter to their home for five years. During this time, the child was denied an education, proper medical care and had to beg for food.

According to the arrest report, Kelli McGriff-Williams prevented her daughter from leaving their home and kept her mostly confined to a bedroom. The child would have to beg to eat, and at times, food was not provided. McGriff-Williams also never enrolled her daughter in school, resulting in the child being unable to read or write.

Even when the child fell seriously ill, McGriff-Williams did not seek medical attention for her. The situation came to light on Aug. 26, when a Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officer responded to a Department of Children and Families (DCF) investigation. McGriff-Williams was subsequently involuntarily admitted to Jackson South Hospital due to her altered mental state.

On Aug. 30, an officer made contact with the child and her father, who confirmed the allegations. The father revealed that he had been seeking custody of the child through legal channels since 2017.

The University of Miami Child Protection Team conducted forensic interviews with the victim, confirming instances of child neglect, medical neglect, mental injury and educational neglect.

McGriff-Williams was discharged from Jackson South Hospital on Sept. 1 and subsequently charged. She was transported to TGK without incident.

