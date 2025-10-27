MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami mother is facing child abuse and neglect charges after police say she beat her 9-year-old son and left her two younger children, including a 3-month-old baby, home alone for hours.

According to the arrest report, 29-year-old Anni Gomez was taken into custody Saturday after City of Miami officers responded to reports of child abuse at two separate locations — one on Northwest 23rd Court and another at her apartment on Northwest 7th Street.

Investigators said Gomez had arranged to buy tamales from a woman and then unexpectedly asked her to babysit her children.

When the woman refused, Gomez allegedly left her 9-year-old son behind and left the area in an Uber.

The witness noticed injuries on the boy’s face, and after encouraging him to tell the truth, he said his mother “hits me with her phone on the head and beats me daily,” the report states.

Police said the boy was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was found to have a black eye, bruises and scratches on his face and body.

Detectives later discovered Gomez’s two other children, ages 7 and 3 months, had been left unsupervised at her apartment for several hours.

She was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

