MIAMI (WSVN) - A mosque in Miami has been targeted by vandals, and those who run the house of worship said this is not the first time.

Billiono Rasool, a leader at Masjib Ibrahim, said he first saw the graffiti as he arrived for morning prayer, Monday morning.

“When I came, like 5:30, 6:00 this morning, I seen the paint right here,” he said.

Rasool soon discovered the house of worship, located along Northwest Seventh Avenue, near 68th Street, had been tagged on the front and side.

“We’ve got a big ol’ sign on the other side. It’s going to cost,” he said.

Rasool said his father opened Masjib Ibrahim about 40 years ago to offer a place for the local Muslim community to participate in daily prayer.

“We pray five times a day. We have services everyday,” he said.

Rasool said it’s not the first time the building has been hit by vandals.

“No, this is not the first time. It’s like our third time,” he said.

Rasool said the air conditioner was stolen from the roof a few months ago.

He has a message for the vandals responsible for the latest round of damage.

“You can’t be in your right mind,” he said.

Rasool hopes the perpetrators will have a change of heart and opt for a change of location the next time they get the urge to paint.

“Don’t do this to the community, man, you know what I’m saying? You’ve got to go down there to go to Wynwood, where it’s plentiful at. They love it,” he said.

Rasool said he spent nearly $8,000 to repaint the mosque the last time the building was tagged. He said he has called the police and filed a report.

If you have any information on these acts of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

