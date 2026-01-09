MIAMI (WSVN) - A special ceremony was held in Miami for South Florida’s newest police dogs. Today was “graduation day” for South Florida’s newest police dogs.

The incoming K9 teams completed a rigorous program designed to prepare them for real-world operations, including obedience, tracking, detection, apprehension, and handler protection.

“Let me tell you, the bond that these officers have with those majestic animals, man. They’re just members of their respective department, it’s awe-inspiring, man. These guys go out there each and every day and do what’s best for the city, their respective cities,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

Morales also noted today’s ceremony was held on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

