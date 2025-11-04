COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are headed to the polls for Election Day, with mayoral races in three Miami-Dade County cities to be decided.

Voters in Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach will be choosing a new mayor, and some commissioner seats are also up for grabs.

In Miami, the top six contenders in the mayoral race — Joe Carollo, Alex Diaz de la Portilla, Emilio Gonzalez, Eileen Higgins, Ken Russell and Xavier Suarez — have all held office previously and have had long political careers.

Carollo, a current city commissioner, has previously served twice as mayor of Miami. He was also sued successfully by local businesses for weaponizing police resources against them.

Diaz de la Portilla, a former commissioner, was suspended from office for a host of corruption charges, all of which were later dropped due to inconsistent witness testimony.

Gonzalez, a previous city manager and former CEO of Miami International Airport, successfully sued the city to stop them from pushing the elections to 2026.

Higgins is a Miami-Dade commissioner, Russell is a former city commissioner, and Suarez is a former city mayor and the father of current mayor Francis Suarez.

If no candidate garners more than 50% of the vote, the top two will advance to a Dec. 9 runoff election.

In Miami Beach, current Mayor Steven Meiner will square off against City Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez. Voters will also elect candidates in three commission seat races.

Across the country, the race for New York City mayor is being closely watched for possible clues about the political climate heading into the 2026 midterms. There are also key governor elections in Virginia and New Jersey.

This off-year election will be the first big electoral test of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Polls are now open. For more information about precinct locations, click here.

