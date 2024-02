MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Metromover is scheduled for an 11-hour shutdown on Saturday, from 5 a.m to 4 p.m.

The temporary closure, which includes some road closures, is a precautionary measure because of a helicopter flyover to the roof of the Miami Tower to drop off materials.

Free bus shuttle service between stations will be provided until normal services resume.

