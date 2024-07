MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Metromover will temporarily close on Saturday as crews upgrade its system.

Officials with Miami-Dade Transit on Wednesday announced that the Metromover will be closed until 2 p.m.

We're upgrading the system! The Metromover will be closed until 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3rd. Free bus shuttle service will be provided. pic.twitter.com/3hJmad9gdw — Miami-Dade Transit (@IRideMDT) July 30, 2024 X

In the meantime, free bus shuttle services will be available.

