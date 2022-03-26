MIAMI (WSVN) - The dire situation in Ukraine is moving South Floridians to help in several ways.

As parts of the Eastern European country are hit with another blow, people across South Florida are once again stepping up and sending help.

The Miami Medical Team Foundation held a drive on Saturday. They collected boxes filled with donations and supplies at a site along Southwest Seventh Street in Miami.

“You see the images of civilians being attacked, and this is our way of just being able to aid,” said volunteer Gina Zayas. “We will help them. Whatever we can do, we will.”

7News cameras captured volunteers placing medicine, hand sanitizer and other supplies on a large table.

“Bandages, gauze. They need stuff for burn victims because of the fires,” said Zayas, “so we’re looking for Neosporin, anything for the burn victims, any surgical supplies.”

Volunteers said news footage of the destruction in Ukraine will continue to motivate them to send aid.

“People have had to leave their homes with nothing, just what they have on their bag, so when you have to start a new life and you have nothing, you’re going to need some stuff,” said Zayas.

