Miami Mayor Suarez self-quarantines after exposure to coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has self-quarantined after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

Suarez made the announcement on webcam, away from a press conference Thursday, that he was advised to isolate himself after meeting with the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsanaro, and his staff, one of whom was tested positive for the coronavirus, during his visit to Miami on Monday and Tuesday.

“During the president’s visit to Miami on Monday and Tuesday, I was in the same room as the president and the infected staff member,” Suarez said. “Although I believe I did not have personal contact with the infected person and I’m not displaying any symptoms, after speaking with healthcare professionals, I have decided to follow Department of Health protocol and self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. I feel healthy, strong and more than capable of doing my job as mayor. As such, I will continue to lead our government remotely to ensure operations run smoothly and efficiently.”

Florida Sen. Rick Scott also announced that he will self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution because he met with President Bolsonaro’s communications director, who was the person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Possibly related to the matter, Miami-Dade College announced they will be closing its Medical Campus immediately after a visitor who attended a recent, non-campus event tested positive for the coronavirus. Classes at other campuses will continue as normal.

