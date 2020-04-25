Miami mayor hosts large food distribution at Mana Convention Center

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and volunteers hungry to help transformed a convention center into a major food distribution site to hold one of South Florida’s largest food donations since the COVID-19 shutdown.

7News cameras captured a stead line of cars pulling up to the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, Saturday morning.

“Let’s go! Keep it rolling!” yelled a volunteer as he managed the traffic flow.

Drivers first started showing up at the venue at around 5 a.m., all of them seeking possibly their next meal.

“This is awesome. It really is a great thing to get a little bit of help,” said Ola, one of the recipients. “Every little bit counts at this time.”

Suarez partnered with Mr. Greens Produce to deliver thousands of fresh produce to city residents.

“This is the largest distribution that we’ve had as a city,” said the mayor. “Over 5,000 people, 175,000 pounds of food are going to be distributed today, but the fact that we need to do this is just a testament to how seriously the pandemic has affected people. It’s affected their basic ability to pay rent, to pay for food, and that’s what we’re worried about in the city of Miami right now.”

As the reality of being unemployed hits so many people, this food distribution brings a little relief those who are struggling.

“We have about 180 pallets that we put together,” said Mr. Greens Produce CEO Nick Politis. “That equates to almost 200,000 of raw produce, which is one box of fruit, one box of vegetables in every car, with approximately 30 to 40 pounds.”

“I’m super grateful. That was so amazing from Mr. Greens to do this, so kind,” said Lily, one of the recipients. “We have two kids. It’s a hard time right now, and we really appreciate it. Thank you, Mr. Greens.”

With over 10,000 boxes of meals given out, this is not only one of the biggest food distributions in South Florida, but also one of the best organized, with four lines.

For a list of upcoming food distributions in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.