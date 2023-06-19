MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez officially declared his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election last week and has since been actively promoting his platform, focusing on key issues that he believes make him a suitable candidate for the highest office in the land.

In an interview with 7News Monday afternoon, the 45-year-old discussed his vision for the country and outlined his primary concerns, which include the national deficit, immigration, and the United States’ relationship with China. He emphasized his ability to bridge political divides and foster bipartisan collaboration as a potential leader.

“I would be a Hispanic, Republican president and I think that would put me in a unique position to solve some of the wedge issues that we see as back and forth because of the partisan world that we live in,” Suarez said.

Suarez also touched upon ongoing scrutiny he is facing regarding payments he received in his capacity outside of Miami City Hall.

The FBI has initiated an investigation into these payments. However, Suarez vehemently denied any wrongdoing, stating that he has followed the law and is confident that the investigation will ultimately vindicate him.

Further details regarding the investigation will come to light at 6 p.m.

