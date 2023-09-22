COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez sat down with 7News to discuss several issues plaguing the city, as well as heated exchange he had with a reporter.

During Friday’s interview, Suarez said he’s not aware of any investigations into his private business dealings.

“I have not been reached out to by the FBI. They haven’t called me,” he said.

Regarding the ethics complaints that was filed against him related to expensive entertainment and trips, Suarez addressed those allegations.

“The law is very, very clear on what you have to do,” he said, “I followed the law, and that’s why the Miami-Dade Ethics Commission complaint, which is the same one that was filed by the state, which you referred to, was dismissed on Friday.”

7News also asked Suarez about the removal of Miami City Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, who was arrested on corruption charges.

“I don’t know anything about it,” he said. “I focus on the things that I can control as mayor.”

The mayor wanted to shift the focus on things that haven’t made the news, like the opening of the Shenandoah Park Aquatic Facility and millions of dollars that were allocated to revitalize the Bayfront Park fountain.

“There hasn’t been one report about that, not one story about that, nor the fact that we lowered taxes yet again beyond the lowest level, which is what I set it at last year,” Suarez said.

The mayor also said he’s been under attack and that the good news in Miami has gone unnoticed.

“So again, I’m not trying to be Pollyanna, or just paint a rosy picture, but we gotta be fair,” he said, “and I think, in fairness, things are going much better than it’s being portrayed.”

As for the incident involving the heated exchange he had with a reporter in a hallway in Miami City Hall, Suarez said he felt like his rights were being violated.

“You know, it was an unfortunate situation, I wish it wouldn’t have happened.” Suarez said.

In the video, provided by The Miami Herald, the mayor was seen putting his hand on a reporter’s phone as she tried asking questions inside City Hall.

“I’ve never had a situation where someone recorded me without my permission,” he said. “There’s a state law that requires that you get permission before recording them.”

According to state law, it’s only illegal at a “place and time when a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy,” which wouldn’t include a hallway in City Hall.

Suarez said he regrets what happened.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.