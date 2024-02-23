MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is under scrutiny for his participation in the Future Investment Initiative Priority Summit, a trade summit supported by Saudi Arabia’s ruling regime.

The summit, currently under investigation by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, is seeking to mend the regime’s reputation, tarnished by a history of human rights violations.

The regime’s controversial record includes the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, alleged police torture, and reports of public beheadings.

Despite ongoing investigations and conerns, Mayor Suarez is scheduled to speak at the summit at 1:20 p.m. Friday. He was invited by public relations consultant Richard Attias, a man appointed by Saudi royal decree to run the conference series.

Mayor Suarez’s session will be titled “How Miami is Becoming the World’s Next Capital of Sports,” according to an invitation provided by the mayor’s office.

The summit is a networking conference funded by the Saudis’ sovereign wealth fund.

