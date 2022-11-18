MIAMI (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving just days away, the Marlins are stepping up to the plate to help some less fortunate families.

For many residents in Miami it will now be a happy Thanksgiving.

On Friday, the Miami Marlins teamed up with Feeding South Florida and Tito’s Vodka to distribute more than 1,000 meals.

There was both a drive-through and walk-up option to pick up the meals.

The event started at 4 p.m., and hundreds of people had lined up hours in advance.

“We have to be grateful,” said Elsa Marina Cruz.

Cruz was the first person in line, and she got to the park at 6:30 a.m.

“I am very grateful to the Lord first of all and then to the people that put this together,” said Cruz.

She told 7News she had made sure to wake her friend in time to also get in line.

“Very good for me because I don’t have food,” said Regla Gonzalez.

“If it’s not the pandemic, it’s now the economic crisis,” said Paco Velez, Feeding South Florida. “Rent is going up, cost of food has gone up. The supply hasn’t been able to meet the demand, and so families are really struggling with their minimum wage jobs and making decisions: do I keep a roof over my head, put fuel in the car or do I put food on the table? We’re trying to eliminate that what-if decision of putting food on the table by giving them that food.”

Thanks to the event, more than 1,000 families in South Florida will have a warm Thanksgiving meal.

