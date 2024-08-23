MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Marlins players became classroom helpers for one last back-to-school event.

Marlins pitcher Sancy Alcantara, a 2022 Cy Young winner, and other members teamed up with the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana to hand out much needed school supplies, Friday.

The kids at Lenora B. Smith Elementary School, located at 4700 NW 12th Ave, cheered on the home team as they scored a home run for education in South Florida. They were thrilled to see the players, and the feeling was mutual.

“When I was little, I don’t have this type of support, you know, but now I have the opportunity to be here, you know, giving back to them, and I feel so proud about it,” said Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara.

“These kids coming out and chanting, ‘Let’s go, Marlins,’ as they get their supplies, it’s heartwarming,” said Pablo Lau, president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana.

This was the team’s last stop this year, wrapping up a week of giveaways. The Marlins said they handed out school supplies to more than 10,000 children across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

