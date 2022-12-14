MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins built a field of dreams for some special students this holiday season.

The Marlins foundation threw out some holiday cheer at the Alpha Charter of Excellence school Wednesday morning.

Billy the Marlin and some players on hand to hand out the goods to these well-deserving students.

“I was these kids. I grew up here, so I know what a treat it is for them to come here, and I am always up to doing what I can. I look forward to doing more in the community,” said a Miami Marlins player.

About one hundred kids were on hand to enjoy many activities, including arts and crafts.

All of them walked out with a Santa hat, a bat and ball set and an ornament they designed at the party.

