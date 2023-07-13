MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins took a swing at a problem affecting hundreds of South Florida families. They teamed up with a health provider to feed a need, but it was more than just food they contributed to the community.

Smiles, music, and kind words encouraged people Thursday morning in Little Havana.

The Miami Marlins and Florida Blue teamed up to give away 5 million meals across the state. The effort started with a food distribution drive-thru Thursday at LoanDepot Park.

“Everybody’s going to go home and have food for about a week for their families,” said David Wagner with Florida Blue. “It’s just a great event.”

About 500 families drove through, where volunteers packed up groceries and filled car trunks.

“We have all the staples – bread, meat, cheese, milk,” said Caroline O’Connor, a spokesperson for the Miami Marlins.

A 53-foot Farm Share semi-truck and mobile cooler delivered the food to the event. The big rig is set to haul about 415,000 pounds of food across Florida during a crucial time.

“This is much needed in today’s economy and what’s going on with cost and food prices. This is much needed all over Florida,” said Wagner.

“More right here in Miami, everything is like super expensive. [It’s not every day] you get food for free, so I really appreciate this,” said one attendee.

A special ceremony was also held at the Center Field Garage and iHeartRadio personality Frankie P. provided the entertainment with live music throughout the event.

Farm Share distributes food all across the state every day. To find out where the food distribution truck will be headed next, visit Farmshare.org.

