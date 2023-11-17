MIAMI (WSVN) - In the spirit of giving, the Miami Marlins, in collaboration with Feeding South Florida, are set to distribute free food to a thousand families in need just ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Home Plate Meals Thanksgiving Distribution will take place at 4:30 p.m., Friday at LoanDepot Park, located at 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125. Each meal box provided will include Thanksgiving staples, featuring a 10-pound turkey and approximately 15 pounds of additional food.

Marlins players Luis Arraez, Nick Fortes, and Braxton Garrett will be on hand to assist in the distribution, ensuring families in the Little Havana community can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

The event, supported by partners such as Goya Foods, P.A.N., and Pepsi, aims to make the holiday season brighter for those facing food insecurity.

