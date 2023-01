MIAMI (WSVN) - The 2023 Miami Marathon kicks off this weekend.

The race begins just before 6 a.m., Sunday.

Nearly 20,000 runners are expected to participate.

The marathon will pass through several areas including Miami Beach, Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Coconut Grove.

Many streets will be shut down early Sunday morning through mid-afternoon.

