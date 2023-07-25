MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man hit the jackpot when he won $2 million from a scratch-off ticket.

On July 24, the Florida Lottery announced that 24-year-old Ryan Rahma of Miami is the lucky winner of a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD Scratch-Off game. Rahma claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office and opted to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.

The winning ticket was purchased at Biscayne Gas, located at 5402 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. As a result, the retailer will be awarded a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the fortunate Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD, which made its debut in May 2022, offers players eight chances to win the top prize of $2 million, as well as 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000. With overall odds of winning at 1-in-3.12, the game has garnered significant interest among players.

Scratch-Off games remain a vital component of the Lottery’s game portfolio, accounting for approximately 77 percent of ticket sales during fiscal year 2021-2022. Since the inception of Scratch-Off games, they have contributed over $17.77 billion to the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), supporting education in the state of Florida.

