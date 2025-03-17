MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million from a scratch-off game.

Marcos Valim, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, lottery officials announced Monday.

Valim opted for a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

He purchased the winning ticket at Publix, located at 4870 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $50 500X THE CASH game features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off ticket. The game boasts more than $1.66 billion in cash prizes and overall odds of winning at 1-in-4.23.

Scratch-off games make up about 74% of the Florida Lottery’s ticket sales, having awarded more than $65.5 billion in prizes and generating nearly $20 billion for education since their inception.

