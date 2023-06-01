MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

Willie Turner, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday in a news release.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Turner purchased his ticket from Monar Market, located at 1108 Northwest 62nd Street in Miami.

The store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 scratch-off game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million, and 24 prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.59.

According to the Florida Lottery, Scratch-Off games accounted for approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

