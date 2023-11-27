SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A South Florida man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million from a scratch-off game.

Jose Ramirez, 59, of Miami, claimed a $1 million prize from the $20 GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office, opting for a one-time lump-sum payment of $795,000.00, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Ramirez’s winning ticket was purchased from Circle K, located at 24996 Overseas Highway in Summerland Key.

As a result, the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, the GOLD RUSH LIMITED game was launched in September 2021 and boasts 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million, along with over 33,000 additional prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. The game overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

