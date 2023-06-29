MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man hit the jackpot when he won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket.

Arnold Saces, a 58-year-old resident of Miami, has claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Holiday Edition Scratch-Off game, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release. Saces visited the Lottery’s Orlando District Office to collect his winnings, opting for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.00.

The winning ticket was purchased by Saces at Publix, located at 1776 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. As a result, the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Introduced in September 2022, the $30 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game has over $1 billion in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $15 million. The game offers overall odds of winning at 1 in 2.93.

Scratch-Off games play a significant role in the Florida Lottery’s game portfolio, contributing to approximately 77 percent of ticket sales during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Since its inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), benefiting education in the state.

