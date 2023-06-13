MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was stabbed after, police say, an altercation that began as a verbal dispute escalated into physical violence.

The incident unfolded at 1000 NW 7th St in Miami around 1 a.m., Tuesday, involving a male defendant identified as Johan Sebastian Pinzon Plata, 31, and the victim.

Witnesses at the scene reported hearing the heated argument and subsequently entered the room to investigate. They discovered the victim choking the defendant. The witness’s presence prompted the victim to release their grip on Pinzon Plata. However, the situation quickly took a drastic turn when the defendant retreated to the kitchen, retrieving a knife and subsequently cutting the victim.

The motive behind the verbal dispute that initially sparked the conflict remains unclear at this time. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The victim’s condition following the stabbing remains unknown.

Johan Sebastian Pinzon Plata, the defendant involved in the altercation, was taken into custody by law enforcement officers shortly after the incident. He now faces charges related to the alleged stabbing.

